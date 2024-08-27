Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Ferguson by 23.1% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 236,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after buying an additional 44,299 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Ferguson by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.33. 756,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average of $207.38. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

