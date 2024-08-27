Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.85. 2,449,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

