Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $15.40 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,670,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $135.37. 1,911,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,957. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Read Our Latest Report on PSX

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.