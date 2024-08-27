Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 1,415,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,973,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188,563 shares in the company, valued at $60,743,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188,563 shares in the company, valued at $60,743,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,682 shares of company stock worth $2,017,252. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,825,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

