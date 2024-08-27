ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.86 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $1.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.