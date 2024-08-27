Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 977,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,096,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 695.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 351,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 307,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

