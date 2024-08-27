Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,209.18

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,209.18 and last traded at $1,208.04, with a volume of 42427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,199.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,091.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,006.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,606. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

