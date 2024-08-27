Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.65 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RLI were worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $67,149,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $52,592,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RLI by 585.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.36. 92,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,842. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $152.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average of $144.02.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

