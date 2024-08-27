Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.03 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,866 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $24,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.18. The stock had a trading volume of 663,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

