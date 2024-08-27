Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of ITT worth $26,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 17.0% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.39. 224,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.05. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

