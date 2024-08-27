Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) versus CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Critical Contrast

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CG Oncology and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CG Oncology $650,000.00 3,779.00 -$48.61 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $742,000.00 9,670.14 -$436.37 million ($3.75) -11.60

CG Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.6% of CG Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CG Oncology and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines N/A -34.57% -30.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CG Oncology and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CG Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 0 11 1 3.08

CG Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.86%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $52.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Given CG Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CG Oncology is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats CG Oncology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company's RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

