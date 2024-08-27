REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.08

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0793 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $12.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FEPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,778. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $370.29 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.
About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
