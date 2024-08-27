REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.08

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0793 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $12.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FEPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,778. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $370.29 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

