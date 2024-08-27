Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the July 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,076,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,288,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,224,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 474,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,814,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 312,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

Rigel Resource Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

