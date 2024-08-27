Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $82.49 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $82.49 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,332.69 or 1.00003495 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00136881 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $238.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

