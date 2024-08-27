Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.97

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $83.97 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,023.83 or 0.99898911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

