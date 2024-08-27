RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.88 on Tuesday, hitting $957.41. 1,563,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $887.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.72. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.93 billion, a PE ratio of 141.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

