Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.88 on Tuesday, reaching $957.41. 1,563,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $887.63 and a 200-day moving average of $816.72. The company has a market cap of $909.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

