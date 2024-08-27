Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 6,322,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,698,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

