Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.40. 5,028,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,991,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Specifically, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.