RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $139.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM International

RPM International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,506. RPM International has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 9,945.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.