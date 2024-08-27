Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $110,115.98 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $110,115.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 2,325 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $150,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,280,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $2,264,150.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,411. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after acquiring an additional 158,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

