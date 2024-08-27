Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 42,553 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,553 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $369,785.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,247,770 shares in the company, valued at $28,223,121.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $199,027.18.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,622 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,976.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 616 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $5,353.04.

On Friday, August 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,318 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,833.42.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $870.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,917 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $501,561.22.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $254,905.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,710.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,018. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

