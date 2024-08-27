Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,530,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 3,631,814 shares.The stock last traded at $41.68 and had previously closed at $41.55.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,922 shares of company stock worth $53,221,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

