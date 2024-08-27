Sapphire Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $453.21 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.77 or 0.04163173 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,866,965,193 coins and its circulating supply is 1,846,379,770 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.