Sardar Biglari Acquires 21,325 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 21,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $279,997.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,834.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari purchased 43,161 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99.

On Monday, August 19th, Sardar Biglari acquired 62,329 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $838,948.34.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 62,362 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $777,654.14.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 0.5 %

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 180,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,746,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth $4,407,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LOCO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

