Sassine Ghazi Sells 10,293 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.29. The company had a trading volume of 209,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.62 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,764 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1,812.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

