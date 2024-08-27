Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $271.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

