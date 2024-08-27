ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $48.91

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.91, but opened at $46.30. ScanSource shares last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 40,502 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $341,630.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745 in the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

