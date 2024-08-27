Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is AMI Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,216,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,218,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,812,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 978,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.