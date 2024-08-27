Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 1,269,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
