Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells C$12,500.00 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.45. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.98 and a twelve month high of C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.8005409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

