Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Acquires A$13,095.00 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Liz) Ward purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$13,095.00 ($8,847.97).

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

