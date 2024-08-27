Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 500 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,534,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

NASDAQ SEZL traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.39 million and a PE ratio of 53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $136.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

