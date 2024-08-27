Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) versus Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Critical Review

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) and Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabors Industries and Shelf Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.93 billion 0.30 -$11.78 million ($13.81) -5.85 Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shelf Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nabors Industries and Shelf Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 0 4 2 0 2.33 Shelf Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus target price of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.90%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Shelf Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Shelf Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -4.73% -28.10% -3.08% Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Shelf Drilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company's owned fleet and related equipment. It also provides catering, additional equipment and personnel, and consumables or accommodations at the request of the customer using third party vendors. It serves government owned or controlled energy companies, and publicly listed global integrated oil companies or independent exploration and production companies. The company owns various independent-leg cantilever jack-up rigs. Shelf Drilling, Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

