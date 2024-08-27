Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $45.71

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.71, but opened at $44.61. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 19,768 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

