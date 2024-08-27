Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Declines By 92.3%

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 325,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,249. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.