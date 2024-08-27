Short Interest in Anew Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENAW) Decreases By 80.6%

Anew Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anew Medical Price Performance

WENAW stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,395. Anew Medical has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Anew Medical Company Profile

Anew Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

