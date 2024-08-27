Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Rises By 320.0%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASMPT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.1143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

