Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Decreases By 86.7%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 42,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AAME traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.42. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

