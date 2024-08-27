Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Expands By 229.4%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWBBP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 9,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $20.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.