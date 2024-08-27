Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Grows By 1,425.0%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 1,425.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of Butler National stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 58,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,108. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

