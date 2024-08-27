Short Interest in CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Increases By 305.9%

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,000 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the July 31st total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance
CapitaLand China Trust stock remained flat at C$0.58 during trading on Tuesday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
