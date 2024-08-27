Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Drops By 70.0%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 96,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Chanson International Stock Performance
Shares of CHSN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 536,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,680. Chanson International has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
About Chanson International
