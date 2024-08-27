Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Decreases By 98.5%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cielo Stock Down 0.1 %

CIOXY traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,206. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.69 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 20.28%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

