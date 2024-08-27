Short Interest in Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Drops By 86.5%

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,961. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 54.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72.

