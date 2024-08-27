Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Rises By 373.9%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 373.9% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

AMZD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1741 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.