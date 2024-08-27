Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Declines By 91.8%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eureka Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UREKF remained flat at 0.19 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027. Eureka Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.98.

Get Eureka Lithium alerts:

About Eureka Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.