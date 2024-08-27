Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Declines By 91.8%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UREKF remained flat at 0.19 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027. Eureka Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.98.
About Eureka Lithium
