Short Interest in Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Grows By 99,900.0%

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 99,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fernhill Trading Up 11.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FERN traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. 197,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,219. Fernhill has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.
About Fernhill
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fernhill
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.