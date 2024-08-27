Short Interest in Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Grows By 99,900.0%

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 99,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fernhill Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERN traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. 197,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,219. Fernhill has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

