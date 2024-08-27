Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Drops By 90.6%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.92. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $102.23.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

