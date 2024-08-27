Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Expands By 1,898.7%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a growth of 1,898.7% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genel Energy Price Performance
Genel Energy stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Tuesday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.
Genel Energy Company Profile
