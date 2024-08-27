Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Expands By 1,898.7%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a growth of 1,898.7% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Genel Energy Price Performance

Genel Energy stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Tuesday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.